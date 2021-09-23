Moody's says Chinese authorities will likely permit faster credit growth in H2 2021

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The rating agency says China will do so offset slowing economic growth.

  • Says Shadow Banking assets will continue to decline for the rest of this year, on regulatory tightening


Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose