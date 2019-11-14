Moody's says does not expect global economy to enter a recession in 2020 or 2021

Moody's with a brief take on the global economic outlook





Global economic growth will remain sluggish

Pessimistic business sentiment and trade uncertainty to cloud 2020 outlook

Business sentiment across major economies has become downbeat

There is a growing concern that a recession is only a shock away

But emerging economies will stabilise or pick up pace in 2020 and 2021

Expects continued deceleration for the US and China next year

There is certainly a strong feeling that the global economy will be flirting with the thought of a recession in the coming years but to see one akin to that experienced back in 2008-09 is still possibly some way off.





That said, economic growth isn't expected to rebound or produce stellar results in the meantime too. It's pretty much a slow grind to a halt and the question will be can policymakers and lawmakers do something to avert the inevitable slowdown/standstill?



