Moody's says does not expect global economy to enter a recession in 2020 or 2021
Moody's with a brief take on the global economic outlook
- Global economic growth will remain sluggish
- Pessimistic business sentiment and trade uncertainty to cloud 2020 outlook
- Business sentiment across major economies has become downbeat
- There is a growing concern that a recession is only a shock away
- But emerging economies will stabilise or pick up pace in 2020 and 2021
- Expects continued deceleration for the US and China next year
There is certainly a strong feeling that the global economy will be flirting with the thought of a recession in the coming years but to see one akin to that experienced back in 2008-09 is still possibly some way off.
That said, economic growth isn't expected to rebound or produce stellar results in the meantime too. It's pretty much a slow grind to a halt and the question will be can policymakers and lawmakers do something to avert the inevitable slowdown/standstill?