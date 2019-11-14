Moody's says does not expect global economy to enter a recession in 2020 or 2021

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Moody's with a brief take on the global economic outlook

Global
  • Global economic growth will remain sluggish
  • Pessimistic business sentiment and trade uncertainty to cloud 2020 outlook
  • Business sentiment across major economies has become downbeat
  • There is a growing concern that a recession is only a shock away
  • But emerging economies will stabilise or pick up pace in 2020 and 2021
  • Expects continued deceleration for the US and China next year
ForexLive
There is certainly a strong feeling that the global economy will be flirting with the thought of a recession in the coming years but to see one akin to that experienced back in 2008-09 is still possibly some way off.

That said, economic growth isn't expected to rebound or produce stellar results in the meantime too. It's pretty much a slow grind to a halt and the question will be can policymakers and lawmakers do something to avert the inevitable slowdown/standstill?

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose