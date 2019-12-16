Moody's says global manufacturing outlook for 2020 is negative
Moody's on the manufacturing outlook
If Moody's track record is any indication, then now is the time to buy the stocks of manufacturers relating to agricultural, transportation and utilities industries.
- Most manufacturign sectors will likely experience only modest profit growth or even slight declines in 2020
- Agricultural, transportation and utilities end markets exhibit weak growth prospects
- Aerospace and defense segment has strong growth prospects
- Key drivers for global manufacturing include weak earnings growth expectations and deteriorating sentiment