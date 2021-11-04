Moody's says headwinds to growth will dissipate in 2022, stable global growth by 2023

Ratings agency Moody's with that upbeat headline, but there are potential hurdles, read on ...

  • says headwinds to growth will dissipate next year, allowing global economy to enter stable growth by 2023
  • Covid-19 outbreaks, continued supply chain logjams and labour shortages to diminish in 2022
  • expects G20 economies to grow 4.4% collectively in 2022 and then by 3.2% in 2023
  • monetary and credit conditions will tighten as central banks look to remove pandemic-era liquidity and interest rate support
  • another risk to global recovery is potential for more persistent supply chain disruptions, ratcheting up of inflation



