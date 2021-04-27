Moody's says it expects Australian mortgage delinquency rates higher

Moody's notes that says mortgage delinquency rates in Australia declined on average in every state. territory, capital city and most regions over the year to November 2020.

Looking ahead:

Over coming months, delinquency rates will increase on average at varying rates across Australia, because of the uneven economic recovery and the end of borrower support measures.

Note also that its not only borrower support measures but job/wage support measures are ending also. While the labour market has been leaping ahead in improvement this removal of support is the next test, coming real soon.







