Moody's says liquidity stress will persist for Chinese property developers

Ratings agency Moody's on Chinese property developers

liquidity stress will continue amid tight credit conditions and lowered sales

more developers will meet the three red lines requirement as debt growth declines

limited funding access, slowing contracted sales, weakened controls over project-level cash dampening cash flow

refinancing risk for developers, particularly financially weak ones with material near-term debt maturities, will remain high in China

Meanwhile, Evergrande says a unit has restarted work on 63 home building projects in Guangdong.





Earlier on China:



