Moody's says liquidity stress will persist for Chinese property developers
Ratings agency Moody's on Chinese property developers
- liquidity stress will continue amid tight credit conditions and lowered sales
- more developers will meet the three red lines requirement as debt growth declines
- limited funding access, slowing contracted sales, weakened controls over project-level cash dampening cash flow
- refinancing risk for developers, particularly financially weak ones with material near-term debt maturities, will remain high in China
Meanwhile, Evergrande says a unit has restarted work on 63 home building projects in Guangdong.
