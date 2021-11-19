Moody's says liquidity stress will persist for Chinese property developers

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Ratings agency Moody's on Chinese property developers

  • liquidity stress will continue amid tight credit conditions and lowered sales
  • more developers will meet the three red lines requirement as debt growth declines
  • limited funding access, slowing contracted sales, weakened controls over project-level cash dampening cash flow
  • refinancing risk for developers, particularly financially weak ones with material near-term debt maturities, will remain high in China 

Meanwhile, Evergrande says a unit has restarted work on 63 home building projects in Guangdong.


Earlier on China:

