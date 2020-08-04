More Australian border closures - Queensland closes border with NSW
Queensland borders will close to New South Wales & the Australian Capital Territory from 1am Saturday, August 8.
- All visitors will be denied entry except for rare exemptions & returning Queenslanders will have to pay for 14 days mandatory hotel quarantine.
- Queensland's Chief Health Officer has declared all of New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory as hotspots.
- Only residents of border communities and essential workers, such as truck drivers, will be able to cross the border.
- border closure will be reviewed at the end of the month.
Info via Qld Premier tweet
---
The free transit of people, good and services across internal borders in Australia is a positive for economic growth. This is not (ps. that is not a criticism of the Qld move, the state has done a good job on limiting the coronavirus spread. Bungling (to put it mildly) has led to a new economically devastating lock down in Melbourne, capital city of the state of Victoria).
Australian states: