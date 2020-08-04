More Australian border closures - Queensland closes border with NSW

Queensland borders will close to New South Wales & the Australian Capital Territory from 1am Saturday, August 8.



All visitors will be denied entry except for rare exemptions & returning Queenslanders will have to pay for 14 days mandatory hotel quarantine.



Queensland's Chief Health Officer has declared all of New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory as hotspots.

Only residents of border communities and essential workers, such as truck drivers, will be able to cross the border.

border closure will be reviewed at the end of the month.



Info via Qld Premier tweet





---

The free transit of people, good and services across internal borders in Australia is a positive for economic growth. This is not (ps. that is not a criticism of the Qld move, the state has done a good job on limiting the coronavirus spread. Bungling (to put it mildly) has led to a new economically devastating lock down in Melbourne, capital city of the state of Victoria).





Australian states:







