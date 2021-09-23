More block trade sales of Evergrande shares yet to come

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

I posted earlier on Chinese Estates, a Hong Kong property company reporting sales of EV shares

China Estates is (or was) the second-largest holder of Evergrande shares. 

The firm has confirmed it plans to sell the remainder of its shares, setting a timeline of 12 months. Sales will be via block trades and/or on market. 

Had owned circa 6.5% of Evergrande shares
  • will sell the remaining 5.6% it holds
Info via Reuters and filings with the HK exchange. 
