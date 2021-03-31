More China PMIs for March still to come (tomorrow and next week)

The March PMI bounced from the lunar new year - impacted February result.

The official PMIs largely focuses on big and state-owned firms. Coming up are the Caixin / Markit PMIs which have a greater representation of firms smaller than the big and SOEs.

On April 1 at 0145 GMT we'll get the Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI for March

expected 51.4, prior 50.9





And on April 6, at 0145 GMT, its the Caixin/Markit PMIs Services and Composite for March