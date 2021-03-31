More China PMIs for March still to come (tomorrow and next week)
Official PMIs from China were just released, the manufacturing PMI at its best for 3 months
The March PMI bounced from the lunar new year - impacted February result.
- manufacturing PMI in expansion for the 13th straight month
The official PMIs largely focuses on big and state-owned firms. Coming up are the Caixin / Markit PMIs which have a greater representation of firms smaller than the big and SOEs.
On April 1 at 0145 GMT we'll get the Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI for March
expected 51.4, prior 50.9
And on April 6, at 0145 GMT, its the Caixin/Markit PMIs Services and Composite for March
Services expected 52.1, prior 51.5
Composite prior 51.7