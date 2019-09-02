More China stimulus seen ahead to offset economic headwinds

A small quote from capital economics on their China outlook ahead:

Clouds are still hanging over the outlook

global demand looks set to weaken further

and a long-overdue pull-back in property construction is getting under way

The fiscal support currently in the pipeline is unlikely to fully offset these headwinds and we think authorities will have little choice but to roll out further policy easing measures in the coming months"





