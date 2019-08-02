More Chinese customers now willing to boycott US products

FT survey

The FT is out with a survey showing that just over 60% of Chinese urban consumers are now willing to boycott US goods. That compares to 54% in a similar survey last year.





I think the rise and the absolute number are both surprisingly low. No doubt a similar survey in the US would show a rise as well. Maybe Chinese propaganda isn't as effective as we thought?





Then again, if China wants a boycott it has plenty of ways to make it happen that aren't consumer led.

