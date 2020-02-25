More new coronavirus cases starting to emerge in Europe

Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Technical Analysis
Cable looks towards 1.3000 as buyers attempt to seize near-term control
Gold recoups some earlier losses as risk aversion begins to seep in to the market
USD/JPY inches lower as risk gradually turns softer
Cable a little higher but not doing a whole lot as near-term bias keeps more neutral
Bonds start to get a bit of a bid on the session
Forex Orders
FX option expiries for Tuesday February 25 at the 10am NY cut
Key option expires for Monday, January 24? There are none.
FX option expiries for Friday February 21 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Thursday February 20 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Wednesday February 19 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
ECB's de Cos: Monetary policy can be more effective if supported by more expansive fiscal policy
Japan's top currency official: Sense of concern in markets is increasing
Key Japanese financial authorities to meet later today
BOJ's Maeda says the BOJ is not targeting yen with monetary policy
ICYMI - Fed's Mester sees US economy performing well, coronavirus a big risk