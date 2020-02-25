More new coronavirus cases starting to emerge in Europe

Austria and Croatia confirms their first cases







ForexLive

Meanwhile, Spain has also confirmed that it is testing hundreds of tourists in the Canary Islands after one new coronavirus case was identified - the case pertains to an Italian doctor staying in a hotel there, with the hotel now in lockdown mode.

The state of Tyrol in Austria has confirmed two positive cases of the new coronavirus, while Croatian prime minister Andrej Plenkovic confirms that the country also has its first case of the new coronavirus infection.