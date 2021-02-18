More data due from Australia tomorrow - retail sales for January, preliminary

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Due at 0030 GMT on Friday 19 February 2021 

  • expected +2.0% m/m
  • prior -4.1%
The m/m drop in December has hidden a solid rise on the year, +9.4% y/y, which followed the +7.1% y/y for November. Tomorrows data for the m/m will once again be impacted by disruption in some Australian cities in January (short duration lockdowns in Brisbane & Perth).

Also coming up from Australia tomorrow are preliminary Markit PMIs for February:
  •  Manufacturing. prior 57.2
  • Services, prior 55.6
  • Composite, prior 55.9
  • Due at 2200GMT  (on the 18th February, 9am Sydney time on the 19th). 




Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose