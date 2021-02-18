More data due from Australia tomorrow - retail sales for January, preliminary

Due at 0030 GMT on Friday 19 February 2021

expected +2.0% m/m

prior -4.1%

The m/m drop in December has hidden a solid rise on the year, +9.4% y/y, which followed the +7.1% y/y for November. Tomorrows data for the m/m will once again be impacted by disruption in some Australian cities in January (short duration lockdowns in Brisbane & Perth).





Also coming up from Australia tomorrow are preliminary Markit PMIs for February:

Manufacturing. prior 57.2

Services, prior 55.6

Composite, prior 55.9

Due at 2200GMT (on the 18th February, 9am Sydney time on the 19th).











