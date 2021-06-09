More detail on the G7 draft Communique (and, UK plan to end the pandemic)

Earlier headline and main points are here: G7 draft Communique sighted - to call for new examination of origins of coronavirus

The draft of the statement to follow the G7 meeting is usually seen by someone or other ahead of the meeting even starting. This is not unusual. Bizarre ... but perhaps it makes some sort of bureaucratic sense to leak it prior to discussions beginning. Beats me what it is but I am not a bureaucrat.





Anyways, Bloomberg have sighted the document and have summarised it here at this link (may be gated) if you want a little more.





Separately and also doing the rounds is a UK plan to end the pandemic globally by December 2022. This has been around for a couple of days, more here on this:















