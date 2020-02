More detail on the new coronavirus tests in Hubei (why the number of cases has surged)

If you are after mope details on the new procedures for diagnosis in Hubei province, Global Times:

a suspected case will be clinically diagnosed as long as the patient shows pulmonary lesions typical of the new coronary pneumonia following a CT scan, even if they have not been given a nucleic acid test

There are patients whose nucleic acid tests do not appear positive in the lab, but they cannot be ruled out as a potential infection

"In such cases, individuals could easily transmit the virus to the public.""Including such patients in reports of new cases will facilitate quarantine measures and allow them to receive medical treatment in hospitals, which is good for both the patients and the public at the same time,"









Background to this is suspicions of under-reporting of cases. Even when tests were





Comments also from Tong Chaohui, a medical expert advising the government to local media