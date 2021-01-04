More details emerging on plans for state of emergency in Tokyo and surrounds

Nikkie says the decision will be taken in consultation with panel of experts. 
  • government discussing the matter with ruling parties
  • state of emergency would allow governors of the designated prefectures to ask, with clear legal standing, citizens to refrain from going out. Restaurants and shops could be asked to close or reduce their operating hours.
  • The governors of Tokyo and the three neighboring prefectures on Saturday have called for an emergency declaration.
Also, TV Asahi reports:
  • declaration being prepared for January 9 

