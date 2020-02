The two drugs are arbidol and darunavir

(h/t @ Eunice Yoon, CNBC)









Just doing a little digging on the surface here, arbidol isn't really a common drug outside of Russia and China and is not an FDA-approved treatment for influenza.





As for darunavir, it has been used to treat HIV/AIDS cases alongside other antiretrovirals such as ritonavir - currently on the NHC's protocol list.





Both of which are said to inhibit the new coronavirus, according to researchers at the Zhejiang University. Lead scientists are recommending the drugs to be used in China's National Health Commission's official protocol although the commission warns that so far, there is no confirmed effective treatment still.