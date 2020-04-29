More Fauci: FDA working with Gilead on approval for drug that would be used for hospitalized patients

More from Dr. Fauci

  • FDA working with Gilead on approval for a drug that would be used for hospitalized patients,
  • Has no timeline on FDA approval
This idea was floated earlier in the day. Hearing it from Dr. Fauci gives it more credibility.

Gilead stock has moved to a new session highs at $84.75.

The S&P index is just off its highs at 2941.45. The NASDAQ index is also just off its highs at 8895.266 (currently trading at 8893)
