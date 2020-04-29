More Fauci: FDA working with Gilead on approval for drug that would be used for hospitalized patients

More from Dr. Fauci

FDA working with Gilead on approval for a drug that would be used for hospitalized patients,

Has no timeline on FDA approval





Gilead stock has moved to a new session highs at $84.75.







See here for global coronavirus case data The S&P index is just off its highs at 2941.45. The NASDAQ index is also just off its highs at 8895.266 (currently trading at 8893)

This idea was floated earlier in the day. Hearing it from Dr. Fauci gives it more credibility.