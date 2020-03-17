Coronavirus - More from Australian PM Morrison - considering further economic / welfare measures

The Australian POM speaking with media, earlier: 

More now:
  • government is considering further safety net measures
  • economic measures will focus on cushioning the impact
  • small business, welfare recipients the focus
  • RBA has been involved in the talks on economic measures
The number of confirmed cov1 COVID-19 cases in Australia is currently 454. 

Australia' Chief Medical officer comments:
  • number of cases rising each day
  • community transmission is at a low level at present
  • short-term 2 to 4 week shut down of society does not achieve anything


