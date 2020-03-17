Coronavirus - More from Australian PM Morrison - considering further economic / welfare measures
The Australian POM speaking with media, earlier:
More now:
- government is considering further safety net measures
- economic measures will focus on cushioning the impact
- small business, welfare recipients the focus
- RBA has been involved in the talks on economic measures
--
The number of confirmed cov1 COVID-19 cases in Australia is currently 454.
Australia' Chief Medical officer comments:
- number of cases rising each day
- community transmission is at a low level at present
- short-term 2 to 4 week shut down of society does not achieve anything