More from BOJ Gov Kuroda - not overly concerned on the impact of Evergrande on Japan, globally

Further on Japan:

today's weak GDP is likely due to consumption slump in September when a spike in infections hit eating-out, travel

Japan's economy likely to gradually recover in the October - December quarter

rising commodity prices reflect strong global demand, which is positive for japan's economy overall

rising commodity prices affecting sectors, companies in varying ways, watching impact on economy carefully

corporate fund demand gradually subsiding as economy reopens, but uncertainty remains on pandemic outlook

On Evergrande also:



Japan financial institutions' exposure to china's Evergrande is very small

don't expect China's property sector woes to have huge impact on Japan's economy, banks

don't see China's property sector woes to trigger huge global shock

China's economy likely won't see growth return to around 7%, requiring japan firms to revise some of their views on china's outlook

---

Policy makers, such as those at central banks, have made spectacularly incorrect calls on various crises as they have spiralled out of control.

I hope Kuroda is bang on correct, but will add that making predictions on the impact of the liquidity shock to China's property market might be thought of as very brave at this stage.