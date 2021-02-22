More from China on US relations - wants 'unreasonable' tariffs removed
Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi continues, this time more specific comments on trade:
- says hopes US side will adjust policies as soon as possible, remove unreasonable tariffs on Chinese goods
- says hopes the US will abandon irrational suppression of China's tech progress
- says China ready to work with US on covid-19, climate, and world economic recovery
- social foundation of Sino-u.s. relations has been damaged
- hopes US will lift restrictions on Chinese educational, cultural groups and media outlets