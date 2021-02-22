More from China on US relations - wants 'unreasonable' tariffs removed

Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi continues, this time more specific comments on trade:

  • says hopes US side will adjust policies as soon as possible, remove unreasonable tariffs on Chinese goods
  • says hopes the US will abandon irrational suppression of China's tech progress
  • says China ready to work with US on covid-19, climate, and world economic recovery
  • social foundation of Sino-u.s. relations has been damaged
  • hopes US will lift restrictions on Chinese educational, cultural groups and media outlets

Headlines via Reuters 

