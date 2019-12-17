More from China's State planner - will not resort to massive stimulus
The National Development and Reform Commission of the People's Republic of China (NDRC) is the country's 'state planner'.
Quite a few remarks coming from them today, this earlier:
- China's state planner says China has the confidence and conditions to achieve full-year economic targets
More now:
- will not resort to massive stimulus when it comes to building infrastructure
- local govts will release more frozen pork during the lunar new year
- will increase pork and beef imports