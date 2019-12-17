More from China's State planner - will not resort to massive stimulus

The National Development and Reform Commission of the People's Republic of China (NDRC) is the country's 'state planner'.

Quite a few remarks coming from them today, this earlier:

More now:

will not resort to massive stimulus when it comes to building infrastructure

local govts will release more frozen pork during the lunar new year

will increase pork and beef imports Increase in imports of protein is going to be a positive for those with trade relations with China

