More from China's State planner - will not resort to massive stimulus

The National Development and Reform Commission of the People's Republic of China (NDRC) is the country's 'state planner'.

Quite a few remarks coming from them today, this earlier:
More now:
  • will not resort to massive stimulus when it comes to building infrastructure
  • local govts will release more frozen pork during the lunar new year
  • will increase pork and beef imports
Increase in imports of protein is going to be a positive for those with trade relations with China 


