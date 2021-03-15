More from Goldman Sachs GDP forecasts for this year (big GDP, low inflation)

I posted on economic growth forecasts from the bank last week, updating again here with a snippet on what the bank is looking for y/y ahead.

2021 GDP forecast to 8%

GS citing the enormous fiscal stimulus coming out of Washington.





On the Fed's twin mandates, Goldman Sachs projections:





Unemployment rate 4% at end-2021

3.5% in 2022

3.2% in 2023

Inflation

2.1% core PCE inflation in 2023

The low inflation expectations are pretty much consensus across analysts. Upside surprises in the number could set bond yields on renewed fire.





