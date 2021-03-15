More from Goldman Sachs GDP forecasts for this year (big GDP, low inflation)

I posted on economic growth forecasts from the bank last week, updating again here with a snippet on what the bank is looking for y/y ahead.

  • 2021 GDP forecast to 8% 
GS citing the enormous fiscal stimulus coming out of Washington. 

On the Fed's twin mandates, Goldman Sachs projections:

Unemployment rate 4% at end-2021
  • 3.5% in 2022
  • 3.2% in 2023
Inflation
  • 2.1% core PCE inflation in 2023
----
The low inflation expectations are pretty much consensus across analysts. Upside surprises in the number could set bond yields on renewed fire. 

