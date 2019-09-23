More from Goldman Sachs on yen - says its a stronger buy than gold

Earlier post on yen, concerning BOJ efforts:

This also from GS
  • yen and gold both haven assets to offset risk off shocks
  • yen a cheaper option than gold
  • gold-price volatility has made bullish options more expensive than yen equivalents
  • "With gold positioning becoming more stretched, the yen might be a more attractive hedge tactically." 
GS citing:
  • global-growth concerns
  • geopolitical concerns
  • central banks restarting monetary stimulus
GS also note an outlier risk
  • gold and the yen both might benefit in the case of an  intervention to weaken the USD

