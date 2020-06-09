More from Gundlach - says the stock market is 'lofty', fall likely

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

I posted really brief remarks from the fund manager here earlier:

Bloomberg have a little more now, on YCC mainly but also a snippet on stocks (as in the headline):
  • Fed may implement yield-curve control should rates on Treasury securities drive much higher,
  • "Obviously yield-curve control is lurking in the background of the conversation," Gundlach said. "I certainly do expect that Jay Powell would follow through on controlling the yield curve should the 30-year rate really get unhinged."

