More from Japanese PM Abe on trade, auto tariffs, Sth. Korea … and, well, more

More from Japanese PM Abe on trade, auto tariffs, Sth. Korea

Japan PM Abe Shinzo press conference in the US, Reuters with some highlights: 

  • Japan and international community strongly condemn attack on Saudi oil field
  • Got win-win in Japan-US trade deal (yes, I posted this one earlier
  • Asked Iran president to take constructive role in middle east
  • Japan will continue to be free trade flag bearer
  • believe Japan-US trade agreement will lead to Japan's further economic growth
  • Export controls on S. Korea separate from wartime labour issue
  • have already taken steps to counter impact of Japan sales-tax hike
  • If downside econ risks materialize, will not hesitate to take steps
  • Trump agreed US won't impose section 232 tariffs on Japan autos, parts while talks under way
Yen barely moving. then again, is anything?




