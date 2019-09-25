More from Japanese PM Abe on trade, auto tariffs, Sth. Korea … and, well, more

Japan and international community strongly condemn attack on Saudi oil field

Got win-win in Japan-US trade deal (yes, I posted this one earlier)

Asked Iran president to take constructive role in middle east

Japan will continue to be free trade flag bearer

believe Japan-US trade agreement will lead to Japan's further economic growth

Export controls on S. Korea separate from wartime labour issue

have already taken steps to counter impact of Japan sales-tax hike

If downside econ risks materialize, will not hesitate to take steps

Trump agreed US won't impose section 232 tariffs on Japan autos, parts while talks under way

Yen barely moving. then again, is anything?