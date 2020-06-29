US coronavirus - More from LA County - to close beaches during the 4th of July holiday weekend

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Los Angeles County will close beaches during the 4th of July holiday weekend 

  • Friday to Monday
  • COVID-19 response
LA County Sheriff's Dept. Officials report 2,903 new cases 
  • largest daily case number
  • Total cases over 100,000
  • Hospitalizations over 1,700
