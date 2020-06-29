US coronavirus - More from LA County - to close beaches during the 4th of July holiday weekend
Los Angeles County will close beaches during the 4th of July holiday weekend
- Friday to Monday
- COVID-19 response
LA County Sheriff's Dept. Officials report 2,903 new cases
- largest daily case number
- Total cases over 100,000
- Hospitalizations over 1,700
Earlier:
- Coronavirus - LA County warn conditions deteriorating rapidly, virus spreading swiftly in the community
- US coronavirus - Kansas announces state-wide mask mandate
- US coronavirus - Arizona has ordered bars, clubs, gyms to close again (for 30 days)