More from Larry Kudlow: Pres. Trump is not ready to sign any trade deal with China
Speaking on Bloomberg TV
ForexLive
- Economy outperforming expectations, policies working
- Trump basically likes what he sees in China trade talks
- China talks moving nicely, Trump will make final deal
- US China need to adjudicate most delicate matters in trade talks
- Trump is not ready to sign any trade deal with China
- We have not papered any lengthy documents in China trade deal
- We are waiting for paperwork and translations
- He knows of no plans for top US negotiators to travel for US China talks
- Deal could be made at ministerial level or presidential level, no decision made yet
