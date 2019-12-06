More from Larry Kudlow: Pres. Trump is not ready to sign any trade deal with China

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Speaking on Bloomberg TV

  • Economy outperforming expectations, policies working
  • Trump basically likes what he sees in China trade talks
  • China talks moving nicely, Trump will make final deal
  • US China need to adjudicate most delicate matters in trade talks
  • Trump is not ready to sign any trade deal with China
  • We have not papered any lengthy documents in China trade deal
  • We are waiting for paperwork and translations
  • He knows of no plans for top US negotiators to travel for US China talks
  • Deal could be made at ministerial level or presidential level, no decision made yet

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose