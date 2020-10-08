More from McConnell: Big portion of GOP think enough done on aid

Senate Majority Leader Mitch,

Big portion of GOP senators think enough done on aid



Don't intend to give Trump campaign advice on debates



Needless to say there is a divergence of opinion on the need for additional stimulus or not.







Dems and most Fed officials are in the camp of more fiscal stimulus, while a "big portion" or GOP have turned back to their fiscal conservatism roots.







Although Pres. Trump called off all negotiations, it seems that he hasn't reached the "enough" limit. Instead he argued for a piecemeal stimulus. However his position can easily change.

