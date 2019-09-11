More from Navarro on China - great deal or no deal

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The short version of Navarro's job description is trade advisor to Trump

  • Says take Trump at his word on China, great deal or no deal
Its no secret Navarro is a China 'hawk'. He'd wanna take care, if Trump wants a deal for domestic electoral purposes (with the election coming up in 2020) Navarro might have to soften his stance, or ... (his ...) 





