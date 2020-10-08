More from Pelosi: There is no a standalone airline bill without bigger aid plan

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Puts in jeopardy the piecemeal approach

More from Pelosi:
  • there is no standalone airline bill without bigger aid plan
  • Not sure what prospects are for stimulus now
  • she is still hopeful for stemless package "because it has to be done"
This comment puts into jeopardy the piecemeal approach proposed by the president after he ended negotiations on a comprehensive stimulus plan

There has been some backtracking in equities and in particular airline stocks.

She adds:
  • public needs to know health condition of Pres. Trump
  • public needs to know when Trump's last negative test was
From the Republicans side, the RNC chair McDaniel is on the wires saying:
  • presidential debate changes not good for voters
  • US voters deserve to have debate with candidates face-to-face
  • hopes that no future GOP nominee works with commission

