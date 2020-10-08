More from Pelosi: There is no a standalone airline bill without bigger aid plan
Puts in jeopardy the piecemeal approachMore from Pelosi:
- there is no standalone airline bill without bigger aid plan
- Not sure what prospects are for stimulus now
- she is still hopeful for stemless package "because it has to be done"
There has been some backtracking in equities and in particular airline stocks.
She adds:
- public needs to know health condition of Pres. Trump
- public needs to know when Trump's last negative test was
- presidential debate changes not good for voters
- US voters deserve to have debate with candidates face-to-face
- hopes that no future GOP nominee works with commission