More from PM Johnson: final easing of lockdown in June? The truth is we cannot say
More from British PM Johnson's press conference
- if there is a threat to overwhelm the NHS we would impose measures
- On the final easing of lockdown in June, Johnson says, "the truth is we cannot say"
- We have just got to wait and see.
- Were serving notice that the Indian variant may cause disruptions to our plans to ease lockdowns in the future
- it is also possible we could still be on the right track
- Too early to talk about the summer holidays