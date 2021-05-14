More from PM Johnson: final easing of lockdown in June? The truth is we cannot say

Author: Greg Michalowski

More from British PM Johnson's press conference

  • if there is a threat to overwhelm the NHS we would impose measures
  • On the final easing of lockdown in June, Johnson says, "the truth is we cannot say"
  • We have just got to wait and see.  
  • Were serving notice that the Indian variant may cause disruptions to our plans to ease lockdowns in the future
  • it is also possible we could still be on the right track 
  • Too early to talk about the summer holidays

