More from Stan Chart on a weaker US dollar
I posted yesterday on: Standard Chartered forecast the USD to fall around 7% over the next year
A little more, this time from research at Stan Chart, via Bloomberg :
- USD has been weakening during NY trading hours over the past few days
- likely to continue if U. asset managers continue selling during the domestic sessions
- "If this is the start of a new trend of USD selling during U.S. hours, it could be significant as it would signal that we are entering the middle of the USD smile"
- "dollar smile" analysis, the currency tends to strengthen in a crisis, weakens when the global economy is healthy and rebounds again when the U.S. outperforms