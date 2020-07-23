More from Stan Chart on a weaker US dollar

I posted yesterday on: Standard Chartered forecast the USD to fall around 7% over the next year

A little more, this time from research at Stan Chart, via Bloomberg :

USD has been weakening during NY trading hours over the past few days

likely to continue if U. asset managers continue selling during the domestic sessions

"If this is the start of a new trend of USD selling during U.S. hours, it could be significant as it would signal that we are entering the middle of the USD smile"

"dollar smile" analysis, the currency tends to strengthen in a crisis, weakens when the global economy is healthy and rebounds again when the U.S. outperforms















