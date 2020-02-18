More from the China SASAC official

Earlier from the vice-top bureaucrat at SASAC:

More than 80% of the 20,000 manufacturing firms supervised by State-owned Asset Supervision and Administration Commission of State Council have resumed production

operating rate of petroleum, communications and transportation surpassed 95%, and some reached 100%

impact of coronavirus outbreak on industries will mainly show in February

will guide centrally held firms to extend or revise contracts with some small and medium-sized firms hit hard by coronavirus epidemic

And:

says coronavirus outbreak has an impact on central SOEs' overseas projects and investments

says will strengthen health monitoring of central SOEs' employees to be dispatched to overseas projects for coronavirus containment

Yep … those final two points. China investment is huge in Africa. Wait until the virus takes hold on poorer populations there without access to sophisticated health care. It'll be a bloodbath.















