More from the China SASAC official
Earlier from the vice-top bureaucrat at SASAC:
- More than 80% of the 20,000 manufacturing firms supervised by State-owned Asset Supervision and Administration Commission of State Council have resumed production
- operating rate of petroleum, communications and transportation surpassed 95%, and some reached 100%
- impact of coronavirus outbreak on industries will mainly show in February
- will guide centrally held firms to extend or revise contracts with some small and medium-sized firms hit hard by coronavirus epidemic
And:
- says coronavirus outbreak has an impact on central SOEs' overseas projects and investments
- says will strengthen health monitoring of central SOEs' employees to be dispatched to overseas projects for coronavirus containment
Yep … those final two points. China investment is huge in Africa. Wait until the virus takes hold on poorer populations there without access to sophisticated health care. It'll be a bloodbath.