More from the China SASAC official

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Earlier from the vice-top bureaucrat at SASAC:

  • More than 80% of the 20,000 manufacturing firms supervised by State-owned Asset Supervision and Administration Commission of State Council have resumed production
  • operating rate of petroleum, communications and transportation surpassed 95%, and some reached 100%
  • impact of coronavirus outbreak on industries will mainly show in February
  • will guide centrally held firms to extend or revise contracts with some small and medium-sized firms hit hard by coronavirus epidemic

And:

  • says coronavirus outbreak has an impact on central SOEs' overseas projects and investments
  • says will strengthen health monitoring of central SOEs' employees to be dispatched to overseas projects for coronavirus containment
Yep … those final two points. China investment is huge in Africa. Wait until the virus takes hold on poorer populations there without access to sophisticated health care. It'll be a bloodbath. 




ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose