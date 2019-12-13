More from the senior China diplomat - the US has gone astray
Earlier remarks from Wang Yi are here:Senior Chinese diplomat says the US angers and suppresses China
More now:
- says the US' outlook on China has gone astray, its outlook on the world has also gone awry
- senior china diplomat wang yi says there are deep-seated issues that need to be addressed and resolved between China and the US, which are bringing increasingly severe challenges to future of bilateral relationship
urges the US to calm down as soon as possible, establish a rational view on China and correct its world view
Headlines via Reuters
This guy is a diplomat? Forthright and confronting comments from him. maybe not too far off the mark, but still ….