More from Treasury Secretary Mnuchin

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin speaking in Washington in front of House Appropriations committee

Iran sanctions do not prohibit humanitarian contributions to ease coronavirus pressure and Iran



It's clear that the travel industry is going to be the hardest hit by coronavirus



Situation is similar to after 9/11 hijacking attacks



Airlines, hotels, cruise lines are the sectors impacted. Small and medium enterprises at risk



Administration is actively exploring how federal government could reimburse workers for lost pay possibly through their companies



Federal government should make sure people get paid for the weeks they are away from work under quarantine



Payroll tax cut is a stimulus mechanism that would put money back into the economy



The payroll tax cut comment is the first that I have seen today. That was the major stimulus talked about yesterday. His comment is more a statement of fact then policy but will be monitored by markets.





