More from Trump - "will see" if a trade deal can be made with China
Uh-oh, is he dialling back our expectations?
- Trump says he thinks there is a chance of doing something very substantial in China trade talks
- Thinks that China is coming to make a deal
- US will see if a deal can be made
- Says he does not prefer a partial trade deal with China
More:
- US would like to see a very humane solution in Hong Kong
- thinks Xi has the ability to reach a humane resolution to HK protests
- if anything bad happened in HK he thinks it would be bad for US-China trade talks
More again - comments on Turkey, Syria.