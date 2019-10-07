More from Trump - "will see" if a trade deal can be made with China

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Uh-oh, is he dialling back our expectations?

  • Trump says he thinks there is a chance of doing something very substantial in China trade talks
  • Thinks that China is coming to make a deal
  • US will see if a deal can be made
  • Says he does not prefer a partial trade deal with China
More:
  • US would like to see a very humane solution in Hong Kong
  • thinks Xi has the ability to reach a humane resolution to HK protests
  • if anything bad happened in HK he thinks it would be bad for US-China trade talks 
More again - comments on Turkey, Syria. 


