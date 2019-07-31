More from WH Bolton: North Korea launches do not violate pledged by leader Kim
Speaking on Fox Business
White House national security advisor on Fox Busines says:
- North Korea's launches do not violate place by leader Kim
- He also questions one working level denuclearization talks will begin
- US is still waiting to hear when talks will resume
You will recall on June 30, Pres. Trump crossed into North Korea to meet Kim in an impromptu meeting between the two leaders.
Trump said at the time
"The relationship that we have developed has meant so much to many people and it was just an honor to be with you. And it was an honor that you asked me to step over that line. And I was proud to step over that line. I thought that you might do that, I wasn't sure, but I was ready to do it,"
He added:
"I want to thank you. It's been great. Very historic. That's what the folks in the media are saying, that it could be a very historic moment."Crickets from North Korea since the historic moment.....