More game stoppage in the US world of sports

MLB and Hockey suspend play

Yesterday, the NCAA announced that the March madness tournament would be played void of fans. Today, the major conference tournaments have been canceled for the ACC, Big 10, Pac-12 and SEC.





The NBA also announced a suspension play yesterday.





Also just out, MLB are expected to suspend spring-training and potentially delay the beginning of the regular-season.



The National Hockey League has also suspended play for the time being.





This is just a small list of sporting events that have been canceled or postponed as a result of the coronavirus in the US/worldwide. I would expect the trend to continue as the pendulum has swung in the private sector to avoid groups of people getting together. The invisible hand will likely continue either formally or informally to schools and places of worship, concerts, bars, etc.







