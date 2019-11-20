More headlines that Trump is expected to sign the Hong Kong support bill

Bloomberg cited a 'person familiar' earlier.

Now its Reuters turn, also citing a person familiar (maybe its the same one?)

That President Trump will sign the bill

And thus it will pass into law

AFAIK there is no point him trying to veto it given the majority it passed with in the House and Senate.





Angry Chinese response should be along soon. Yesterday authorities threatened retaliation. They will not have changed their mind on this.





No trade deal for you!

No trade deal for you!



