More headlines that Trump is expected to sign the Hong Kong support bill

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Bloomberg cited a 'person familiar' earlier.

Now its Reuters turn, also citing a person familiar (maybe its the same one?)
  • That President Trump will sign the bill
  • And thus it will pass into law
AFAIK there is no point him trying to veto it given the majority it passed with in the House and Senate. 

Angry Chinese response should be along soon. Yesterday authorities threatened retaliation. They will not have changed their mind on this. 

Bloomberg cited a 'person familiar' earlier.No trade deal for you!


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose