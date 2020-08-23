More info on Japanese PM Abe to go to hospital again today

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is planning to visit a Tokyo hospital on Monday morning

Abe went for a visit Monday last week also.

Yomiuri today report he will be receiving results of tests undergone last week.

Which sounds unlikely. They do have phones in Japan.





The media outlet also report that there have been concerns raised about Abe's health

the medical examination last week went for more than seven hours

concerns about his fatigue from handling the coronavirus pandemic



