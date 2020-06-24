More info on the Pentagon listing 20 companies aiding Chinese military
News of this earlier: Pentagon list of firms controlled by Chinese military clears the way for further US sanctions
More, via FT:
- Pentagon list of Chinese companies with ties to China's military
- Including two groups listed on the New York Stock Exchange (China Telecommunications and China Mobile)
- includes a number of state-owned entities involved in fields ranging from nuclear power to aviation
FT link (may be gated)
This can lay the groundwork for further US restrictions on China and these firms.