More info on the Pentagon listing 20 companies aiding Chinese military

News of this earlier: Pentagon list of firms controlled by Chinese military clears the way for further US sanctions

More, via FT:
  • Pentagon list of Chinese companies with ties to China's military
  • Including two groups listed on the New York Stock Exchange (China Telecommunications and China Mobile)
  • includes a number of state-owned entities involved in fields ranging from nuclear power to aviation
FT link (may be gated)  

This can lay the groundwork for further US restrictions on China and these firms. 


