More information needed on the mini-deal; staying short EUR/CHF - BAML

Bank of America Merrill Lynch on the US-China deal





Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research discusses the latest developments in the US-China trade talks. BofAML is short EUR/CHF* targeting a move towards 1.06 (spot at 1.1019).



"Is the mini-deal a big deal? We don't know yet....We have been close to a master deal many times in the last few years and reality has crashed expectations, but we cannot rule out that this time will be different. Moreover, it can be argued that for the first time, the US claims agreement on important issues under dispute. In any case, we need more information to determine whether the latest developments represent a structural change in the relationship between the US and China," BofAML notes.

" In G10, we have this added to our suite of tactical risk-off trades (having recently gone long EUR/SEK) by adding short EUR/CHF to our portfolio...CHF has been slow to react to the deteriorating global macro outlook and we are less concerned by the prospect of further SNB interventions, who appear to have acknowledged that there is little that can it can do to reverse the trend of EUR/CHF depreciation. In other words, the path of least resistance is damage limitation," BofAML adds.

