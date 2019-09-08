More Japan data - July BoP current account

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

BoP Current Account Balance for July:  ¥ 1999.9bn

  • expected ¥ 2046.0B, prior ¥ 1211.2B
BoP Current Account Adjusted for July:  ¥ 1647.1bn
  • expected ¥ 1700.6B, prior ¥ 1941.9B
Trade Balance BoP Basis July:  ¥ -74.5bn
  • expected ¥ -24.0B, prior ¥ 759.3B 
  • exports being negatively impacted by the US-China trade war, slowing global growth alongside Brexit risks 
We got GDP data at the same time, ICYMI:

What you haven't missed is yen movement - very little response to the data upon release. 


