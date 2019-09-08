More Japan data - July BoP current account

BoP Current Account Balance for July: ¥ 1999.9bn

expected ¥ 2046.0B, prior ¥ 1211.2B

BoP Current Account Adjusted for July: ¥ 1647.1bn

expected ¥ 1700.6B, prior ¥ 1941.9B

Trade Balance BoP Basis July: ¥ -74.5bn

expected ¥ -24.0B, prior ¥ 759.3B

exports being negatively impacted by the US-China trade war, slowing global growth alongside Brexit risks



We got GDP data at the same time, ICYMI:





What you haven't missed is yen movement - very little response to the data upon release.







