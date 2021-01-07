More Japanese prefectures reportedly consider asking government to implement state of emergency

NHK reports on the matter







For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

The latest announcement for the state of emergency today will only cover Tokyo, Kanagawa, Saitama, and Chiba. Hence, it isn't quite nearly as drastic as the measures announced in the spring last year to curb the initial virus outbreak.

Osaka, Hyogo and Kyoto are said to be mulling over asking the federal government to declare state of emergency in the respective prefectures as virus cases continue to surge across the country, with today's figure set to be a record above 7,000.