More Japanese prefectures reportedly consider asking government to implement state of emergency
NHK reports on the matterOsaka, Hyogo and Kyoto are said to be mulling over asking the federal government to declare state of emergency in the respective prefectures as virus cases continue to surge across the country, with today's figure set to be a record above 7,000.
The latest announcement for the state of emergency today will only cover Tokyo, Kanagawa, Saitama, and Chiba. Hence, it isn't quite nearly as drastic as the measures announced in the spring last year to curb the initial virus outbreak.