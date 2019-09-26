More Kudlow: US will not impose auto tariffs on Japan as long as goodwill progresses
That is a big "if" and subject to interpretation
White House's Larry Kudlow adds:
- US will not impose auto tariffs on Japan as long as the Goodwell progress continues in Japan-US trade deal
The quid pro quo is always something to deal with when dealing with the Trump administration. The trede negotiation process involves leaving the door open for potential tariffs. Of course, things like "goodwill" is always subject to interpretation.