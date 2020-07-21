More McConnell: There are some differences of opinion on payroll tax cut
Comments from McConnell and other Washington members
Sen. McConnell is adding
- there are some differences of opinion on payroll cuts
- he will introduce a relief bill in the next few days
- it will be a starting point for negotiations with Democrats
- he does envision direct payments to Americans as part of the next coronavirus bill
- McConnell says "no" when asked if the bill would be done by next week. This runs counter to the comments from Kudlow and Mnuchin/Meadows (see comments below).
Meanwhile White House economic advisor Kudlow says:
- Thinks stimulus bill can be done by end of July
- funding deal goal is for end of next week.
- clear not large GOP support for Bill over US$1 trillion