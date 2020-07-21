More McConnell: There are some differences of opinion on payroll tax cut

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Comments from McConnell and other Washington members

Sen. McConnell is adding
  • there are some differences of opinion on payroll cuts
  • he will introduce a relief bill in the next few days
  • it will be a starting point for negotiations with Democrats
  • he does envision direct payments to Americans as part of the next coronavirus bill
  • McConnell says "no" when asked if the bill would be done by next week. This runs counter to the comments from Kudlow and Mnuchin/Meadows (see comments below).
Meanwhile White House economic advisor Kudlow says:
  • Thinks stimulus bill can be done by end of July
Mnuchin and Meadows say 
  • funding deal goal is for end of next week.
Sen. Braun is saying 
  • clear not large GOP support for Bill over US$1 trillion

