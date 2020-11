Biden 49.45%. Trump 48.48%





They posted 12,189 votes with by maintaining a votes lead of 11,787 votes statewide.







UPDATE:

Nye County, a rural, red county, posted 1286 votes taking Joe Biden's margin over doll Trump slightly down from the last update to 0.94% or 11,438 votes:

Biden 49.3%, 604,251



Trump 48.5%, 592,813

more Nevada votes are coming in. This time from Washoe County.