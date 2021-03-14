More on AstraZeneca's statement "on the safety of COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca"

I posted earlier on the firm saying their vaccine was safe:

AstraZeneca says there is no evidence its coronavirus vaccine increases the risk of blood clots

There have been more countries suspending use of the vaccine,m this the latest:

The full statement fromAZ is here if you'd like to read it, their central point is (this brutally summarised, rWad that link for much more) :

more than 17 million people vaccinated in the European Union (EU) and UK with COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca has shown no evidence of an increased risk of pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis (DVT) or thrombocytopenia, in any defined age group, gender, batch or in any particular country.

So far across the EU and UK, there have been 15 events of DVT and 22 events of pulmonary embolism reported among those given the vaccine, based on the number of cases the Company has received as of 8 March. This is much lower than would be expected to occur naturally in a general population of this size and is similar across other licensed COVID-19 vaccines.















