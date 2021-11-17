More on Biden raising the issue of oil reserve release with Japan and China

We already knew this from various reports this week.

US President Biden is mulling releasing reserves from the US' Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR). And his administration has approached China and Japan to release from theirs.





This all comes as gasoline prices skyrocket and US pleas to OPEC+ to further boost oil output falls on deaf ears.





Crossing news wires now :

no decision on US SPR release has been made yet

if there is a release it could take the form of sale and/or loan from reserves

release of reserves would need to more than 20 to 30m barrels 'to get message to OPC' says the source More:

US asked India, South Korea to consider oil reserve release

US did not ask European countries to release oil from reserves

US officials asked large oil-consuming countries to release oil after pleas to OPEC to supply more failed







So far this all just jawboning, but, its capped oil prices for the time being. Even sent them a few $ lower.





Biden spoke with Xi this week:

Citing an unnamed source